Hastings Council to vote on 42nd street bid

The Hastings city council Monday was expected to vote on a construction bid to pave 42nd street between Walmart and Baltimore Ave. (SOURCE: KSNB)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 3:34 PM, Apr 13, 2020

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) The Hastings city council Monday was expected to vote on a measure that would give the final go-ahead for paving 42nd street.

On the agenda is a $2,778,360.89 bid from Werner Construction to pave the road between Walmart and Baltimore avenue.

Plans call for a three-lane paved road with a walking trail on the south side of the roadway. The project also includes sewer and water main work.

The council in March approved Right-Of-Way agreements with landowners which had been negotiated since last November.

If the bid is approved, construction would start later this spring and would continue through the end of 2020.

Read the original version of this article at www.ksnblocal4.com.

 