Hastings Council to vote on 42nd street bid

The Hastings city council Monday was expected to vote on a measure that would give the final go-ahead for paving 42nd street.

On the agenda is a $2,778,360.89 bid from Werner Construction to pave the road between Walmart and Baltimore avenue.

Plans call for a three-lane paved road with a walking trail on the south side of the roadway. The project also includes sewer and water main work.

The council in March approved Right-Of-Way agreements with landowners which had been negotiated since last November.

If the bid is approved, construction would start later this spring and would continue through the end of 2020.

