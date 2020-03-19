Hastings Fire Dept. buildings closed to public.

With the announcement by South Heartland District Health Department that an Adams County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, Hastings Fire and Rescue is implementing Level 3 of its Pandemic Response Plan.

All Hastings Fire and Rescue facilities will be closed to the general public, and burn and candle permits will not be issued. Current burn permits will be honored until they expire. Residents can call 402-461-2350 for more information.

Due to limited access, anyone experiencing a medical emergency that drives to a fire station for care may experience a delay in response. Always call 911 for the quickest response.

Community interaction with responders will be limited to emergency calls for service only. Citizens will not see crews in public unless responding directly to or from an emergency incident.

Hastings Fire and Rescue must be prepared to continue to provide the highest quality fire and emergency services to the citizens of Hastings. By taking these actions, we are providing for the safety of our personnel so they can continue to serve our community at the highest levels. We thank the community for their understanding.