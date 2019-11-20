Hastings Kool-Aid days merging with Oregon Trail Rodeo

The summer event which celebrates Hastings as the home of Kool-Aid is merging with the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

Becky Maddox, Executive Director of the Hastings Museum, told Local4 Wednesday that the event will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds the same weekend as the rodeo. The rodeo is usually scheduled in Hastings the last full weekend of August.

Maddox said the changes were made after three members of the Kool-Aid days board resigned. So they had to look at ways to accomplish the event with less manpower.

Maddox said they would share some of the costs with the rodeo. The rodeo will present a concert and fireworks that weekend and Kool-Aid days staples like the bouncy house, Kool-Aid stands and games would be at the fairgrounds.

Maddox said the status of the Kool-Aid days parade is still uncertain.

