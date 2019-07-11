Hastings PD, state troopers catch Imperial Mall intruders

Two men are in jail after they were arrested for trespassing in the former Imperial Mall building.

Hastings police said a maintenance worker saw the men in the mall around 11:30 Thursday morning. The maintenance worker called police who also called a state patrol K-9 unit.

One of the men was apprehended inside the mall building. The other was found hiding in some near-by bushes. The state patrol's police dog swept the building but found no other suspects.

They arrested Christopher St. John, 44, Hastings, and Mark Coon, 49, Nebraska City. Both were arrested for Second Degree Trespassing.

Police believe the suspects planned to steal items in the building, but the investigation is ongoing.