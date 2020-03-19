Hastings United Way, Community Foundation COVID-19 grants for non-profit agencies

The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation have announced the creation of a fund to aid organizations serving those impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

“We know the non-profit community is working diligently to provide a spectrum of services at levels they never anticipated. When parents are let go from their job and the kids don’t have school, there can be some urgent needs for just basic necessities including groceries, gas and cleaning supplies,” said Jodi Graves, executive director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. “With this grant program, we can help support the non-profit organizations who are working so hard to serve our community during this difficult time.”

The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation each provided an initial $5,000 to fund grant requests. Community members can contribute additional funds through the United Way website. Due to ongoing health recommendations, online and mailed donations are strongly encouraged. Gifts made online should be designated to “COVID 19 Response Fund.” Donations can be mailed to United Way of South Central Nebraska, 301 S. Burlington, Hastings, NE 68901.

“We have a review committee in place that is able to review and respond to grant requests very quickly,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation. “We know speed is a factor. The faster we can review and approve applications, the faster non-profit organizations can serve our community.”

Grant requests will be assessed based on their ability to serve needed populations and limiting the spread and impact of the virus. Initial grants are likely to be funded in amounts up to $500, but could increase if the fund receives additional contributions.

Non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties are eligible for grant funds. Organizations do not need to be United Way agencies to request funds. No grants will be awarded to individuals or families.

In addition to grant funds, the United Way of South Central Nebraska has added a COVID-19 resources to their website. This guide links to sites offering best practices on prevention of the virus and a current listing of local and state services available to those who have been impacted in some way.

