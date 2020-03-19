Hastings YMCA may be child care option

The Hastings YMCA announced Wednesday that it would close its fitness facilities for at least the next two weeks. CEO Troy Stickels said they made that decision as a precaution against coronavirus.

However, the YMCA is still providing childcare at it's 18th Street location in north Hastings. Stickels said the the large space at that location enables them to practice social distancing. He said they are taking extreme measures to ensure child safety.

Some of Hastings' other child care center are closing. Stickels said the YMCA child care facility is open and accepting children from the community.

For more information you can check the Hastings YMCA website