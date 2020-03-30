Hastings-based health dept. reports 3rd COVID-19 case

An additional lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported to South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) on Sunday, March 29, bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to three.

The individual is a female under 20 who is currently self-isolated at home and is being actively monitored by public health officials. She reported minimal symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, which are

symptoms associated with COVID-19 infections in some individuals. Younger individuals typically have more mild symptoms, so South Heartland continues to encourage everyone to practice social distancing

and prevention to protect those who are more vulnerable.

This case is linked to SHDHD’s second case. Both cases attended an event in Hall County on March 14.

Central District Health Department reported community transmission in Hall County on March 26.

SHDHD is continuing to conduct contact investigations for the second and third cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread,

All identified close contacts are being notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and are actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People who are concerned

they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their

primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

People can help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

 Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.

 Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.

 Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

 Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.

 Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren'tavailable, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

 Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

 Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in

the trash, or cough in your sleeve.

 Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.