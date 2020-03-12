Hastings chamber announces Whoopers and Hoopers event cancelled

The Hastings Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the cancellation of the 2020 Whoopers and Hoopers event.

Chamber President Mikki Shafer released this statement:

This is an unprecedented event; the Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship that this may cause to the local businesses. We feel the safety of the community should always come first.

On behalf of the Board of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, we are informing the public that the 2020 Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament that was scheduled for March 20-22

will be cancelled.

In the interest of public health, we have decided to cancel the tournament based on the growing concern surrounding the increasing spread of the COVID-19.

The board is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority.

A refund of team registration fees will be given to all those who have already paid.

