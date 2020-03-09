Hastings council reverses viaduct decision



UPDATE: Monday March 9, 6:05pm

Hastings petition organizers said they turned in approximately 2,700 signatures from Hastings residents who want the city to reverse it's decision to demolish the 16th street viaduct. (SOURCE: KSNB)

The Hastings city council Monday reversed a December decision to knock down the aged 16th street viaduct. The council passed a resolution Monday to rescind the decision to demolish the overpass.

That decision is now up to Hastings voters. The council will put the decision up to a vote of Hastings residents in the November election.

Supporters of the Hastings 16th street viaduct Monday turned in signatures on a petition to stop the city from demolishing the overpass.

The organizers met at city hall in downtown Hastings late Monday afternoon to turn the signatures into the city clerk. Petition organizer Alton Jackson told Local4 that they turned in approximately 2,700 signatures.

"My hope is that the council will take a second look at it even before it went to vote, because it's so strongly wanted by so many people," Jackson said.

The Adams county election commissioner said 2,221 signatures from registered voters within Hastings city limits would be required to to go forward with an election.

The city council decided late last year to tear down the viaduct, citing studies that showed the viaduct was unsafe and would be too expensive to repair or replace.

The city would hire the Adams county election commissioner's office to verify the signatures. That means the signatures need to be from people who live within Hastings city limits and are registered to vote.

The required number of signatures has to be verified before an election can be held. Then the petition will go to the city council, who can decide to make a change or reaffirm their original position.

"It's important, because we need another entry way into Hatings," said Norm Sheets, one of the three chief petitioners. "At the present time we've got one to the east side of down. We've got Burlington to the west side of town. We have nothing in between to bring in traffic."

The viaduct has been closed since the end of May after it was declared a threat to public safety.

The city council voted 6-2 to demolish the bridge in December. It'll cost the city $1.5 million, which is a little less than half of what it'd cost them to repair it.

Olsson Associates evaluated the bridge before the city council made their decision.

Their report states the bridge is tearing itself apart. Concrete is falling from the columns. The rebar is exposed and corroded. The joints have completely locked up, and need to be replaced.

But Jackson said he feels repairing the bridge is still the best option, and doubts some of the cost estimates.

"They won't get it torn down for $1.5 million, we don't believe, because of train interruption. Other things, say they have to deal with the property underneath. There are unknowns. It's there. It's convenient, and we'd like to see it saved," Jackson said.