Hastings man charged in Grand Island child sex assault case

A Hastings man, accused of inappropriately touching two pre-teen girls, faces three counts of child sexual assault in Hall County.

Court records show Joel Standeven, 48, is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and two counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

The records show that one child told police that starting in 2017, Standeven put his hands underneath her clothes and penetrated her, that he touched her chest, and that he asked her to pretend that they were "boyfriend and girlfriend." She said that Standeven had assaulted her at least ten times. The other child also said that the suspect put his hands under her clothes.

The incidents reportedly happened at two residences in Grand Island and one in Alda. The offenses for which Standeven was charged happened between May 2017 and April 2019.

Standeven's next court appearance is in August and a trial is scheduled for September.