Hastings man dies in Sunday afternoon motorcycle accident

A Hastings man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey D. Hoffart, 54, of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 6 when his motorcycle collided with the westbound truck that was attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Roseland Avenue, west of Hastings.

Hoffart was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck, Gerald M. Mousel, 81 of Roseland, was also taken to Mary Lanning, along with a passenger in his truck, Sharon Mousel. The two were said to have minor injuries.

Adams County Deputies determined that Mousel failed to yield to the motorcycle while turning. The accident happened around 2:00 p.m.

