Hastings man faces February sentence on child abuse conviction

A Hastings man who was taking care of child who suffered burns and a broken leg will be sentenced in February for child abuse.

In December a jury convicted Braxton Blackburn, 24, of negligent child abuse causing bodily injury. He'll be sentenced February 11.

Court records show that in March of 2016 a nine-week-old baby boy was taken to Mary Lanning Hospital. Doctors found bruises on the face, chest, along the spine and on the head. The baby also suffered burns to his hands and feet. Doctors also found a broken left leg. They determined that the leg broke because it had been twisted. They also found a bite mark to the baby's left cheek.

An arrest affidavit says the injuries occurred while Blackburn was watching the baby and an older sibling for his fiancee's sister. The children's mother took the baby to an emergency room after she noticed several injuries.

