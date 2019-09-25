Hastings man convicted of causing son's brain damage

An Adams County jury Wednesday convicted a Hastings man whose seven-month-old son may have permanent brain damage in a shaken baby case.

26-year-old Angel Gutierrez-Huerta was arrested in February 2018. He was originally charged with intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury. After a trial this week the jury convicted him of negligent child abuse resulting in serious injury.

That crime carries a max penalty of three years in prison. Gutierrez-Huerta will be sentenced November 14th.

Hastings Police say Gutierrez-Huerta took the baby to the emergency room at Mary Lanning Healthcare on Feb. 5, 2018. Doctors there and others later at Omaha hospital found bleeding around the little boy's swelling brain and bleeding behind both eyes. A court document indicated doctors found a skull fracture and a spinal cord injury. Doctors also said the baby is likely to have permanent brain damage.

