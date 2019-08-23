Hastings officials advise about fallen leaves clogging sewers

Hastings crews are trying to clear storm sewers so they don't back up in case of a future rain storm. They issued this press release Friday:

The City has experienced flooding in many areas of west Hastings. Street Department crews are out clearing streets of debris and will continually monitor and clean storm sewer inlets to hopefully avoid additional flooding in the event of additional rainfall over the weekend.

This storm caused a lot of defoliation of trees, so leaves the major concern on streets and storm sewer inlets. There will be no debris pickup by the City as a result, of this storm and citizens are reminded of the Hastings Landfill hours:

Landfill Hours of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 8:00a.m. - 4:45p.m.

Saturday: 8:00a.m. - 12:00 Noon

Sunday: Closed

Vehicles must be unloaded and out by closing times

Hastings Police is asking people not to drive through flooded streets for their own safety. A number of areas in west Hastings have lost power and the Hastings Utility Department is working to restore power as soon as possible.