Update: Missing Hastings teenager found safe

Updated: Thu 3:14 PM, Sep 26, 2019

HASTINGS, NEB (KSNB) We're pleased to report that Jessy Peterson was found Thursday afternoon. Hastings police told Local4 that the 16-year-old was safe and was in good physical health.

He had been reported missing since late Wednesday night and had last been seen in north Hastings.

