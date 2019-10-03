One person dead in Hastings shooting incident

Hastings police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday in the presence of two outside law enforcement agencies.

HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 that officers from the Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol were serving a warrant in west Hastings.

Doremus said around 12:05 PM, one shot was fired at that location and one person was killed. Doremus did not say who fired the shot and did not identify the deceased.

It's also not known what the warrant was for or why the LPD and NSP were called to serve it.

A reporter on the scene shortly after the shooting observed numerous patrol cars from Hastings police and state patrol. There were no fire or ambulance crews on the scene at the time.

Doremus said that the incident was being treated as an "in-custody" death because it occurred when Lincoln officers and state troopers were on scene.

State law requires an immediate independent investigation when a death occurs in law enforcement custody. The Hastings Police Department and the Adams County Attorney's Office are the investigating agencies. State law also requires a grand jury hearing in such cases.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for the latest details on the case.