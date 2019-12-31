Hastings snow emergency ends at Noon Tuesday

Adams County Emergency Director Ron Pughes said the Snow Emergency in Hastings will be lifted at noon Tuesday, December 31.

The snow emergency had been in effect since Sunday.

Pughes said road crews have been working diligently on clearing the roadways following this snow event. He also recognized City, County and DOT efforts and long hours battling the relentless drifts and snow-covered roadways. They were forced to clear and re-clear many of the same roadways multiple times.

Police, Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, and our local Tow Companies have spent many hours on Motorist Assists Pughes said.

He reminded travelers that roads can still be hazardous and slick areas may still be present.

