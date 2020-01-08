Hastings woman gets jail, fine in 2017 murder case

A woman involved in the 2017 murder of a Hastings man was fined and will be sent to jail for obstructing the law enforcement investigation.

Katherine Creigh, 24, Hastings, was convicted of misdemeanor Obstruction of Government Operations in connection with the September 2017 shooting death of Jose Hansen.

A judge Wednesday sentenced Creigh to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Creigh, Daniel Harden and Deante Mullen were charged in connection with Hansen's death.

In November 2019, a jury acquitted Harden of murder but convicted him of conspiracy to commit robbery. He'll be sentenced January 21.

Mullen was convicted in November 2019 of attempted robbery and accessory to a felony. He'll be sentenced February 11th.