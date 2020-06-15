Hastings woman killed in Friday accident

A Hastings woman died Friday in a two-vehicle crash about four miles east of Hastings.

The state patrol said the accident happened about 11:30 Friday morning on Highway Six near the Adams/Clay county line.

The patrol said an east-bound Chevy Avalanche driven by Angela Caballero Oliva, 24, crossed the center-line, over-corrected and struck a west-bound Dodge Durango. Caballero Oliva was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. An eight-year-old girl in the vehicle was eventually taken to Children's Hospital in Omaha with what the patrol called non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Durango was taken to Mary Lanning hospital in Hastings, also with non-life-threatening injuries.