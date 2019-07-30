Havelock Avenue at North 84th Street now open

Havelock Avenue at North 84th Street is now open, the city of Lincoln announced Tuesday.

Two entrances to the Lancaster Event Center will be open during the Lancaster County Super Fair, August 1 through 10 -- gate one on North 84th Street and gate three on Havelock Avenue.

Gate two on Havelock Avenue is closed for this year’s fair. The Event Center is at 4100 N. 84th Street.

Havelock Avenue from North 73rd to North 98th streets had been under construction since fall 2018. This street improvement project included new pavement, traffic signal upgrades, new turn lanes, upgraded sidewalk ramps, new street lighting, and stormwater and utility improvements.

Temporary lane closures on Havelock Avenue and North 84th Street may occur after the Lancaster County Super Fair ends in order to complete some remaining work. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience throughout this project.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Havelock) or contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, at 402-416-7486 or gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.