Haymarket Farmers' Market starting Saturday

The Haymarket Farmers’ Market was suppose to open May 2nd, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Now, it’s opening Saturday morning with some restrictions.

It’s the 35th Haymarket Farmers’ Market season, and customers are going to notice some social distancing changes.

"Everybody is ready, green houses are filled it's time to get going,” said Linda Hubka Manager of the Haymarket Farmers’ Market.

The farmers market team is putting up social distancing signs, having hand washing stands at entrances and they're encouraging a new kind of shopping.

"We're going to be shopping with our eyes, so you point at what you're interested in and discouraging people to touch,” said Hubka.

There are 35 vendors expected Saturday morning. The vendors are also going to be set up 10 feet from each other and those with food are required to wear a mask.

The farmers market plans on running weekly as scheduled unless there is another large spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases according to Hubka.

The Farmers Market at College View is opening on Sunday. They’ll have similar rules such as, regulating foot traffic, no consumption of food from the vendors and vendors are required to use masks.

