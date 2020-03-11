Haymarket businesses react to Boys State Basketball changes

The Lincoln Chamber is telling 10/11 NOW the Boys State Basketball tournament not allowing fans, will have a $2-3 million impact on businesses.

(Source: KOLN).

Store owners say the news was shocking, and devastating after months of preparations.

On Wednesday, From Nebraska Gift Shop Owner Barb Ballard unpacked her new shipment of Nebraska mugs, from one of the many boxes of items ordered specifically with the state basketball tournaments in mind.

"When we heard the news this morning, it was a punch in the gut. It really was,” said Ballard.

Ballard says like many other Haymarket businesses i10/11 NOW spoke with, she's been preparing her store for months.

"When we purchase, we're looking at days like this and we're purchasing based on that, obviously we have a lot of St. Patrick's Day merchandise in, thinking it's St. Patrick’s day we're going to have this really good influx of folks in, that isn't gonna happen,” said Ballard.

Between Nebraska mugs and St. Patty's Day gear, Ballard says she doesn't know how they will get rid of all of the items and will likely cancel future orders.

"Pretty much a packed store will result from Nebraska State Basketball,” said Best of Big Red manager, Rachel Perry.

Perry says she understands the decision, but was shocked when she heard the news.

"The health of everybody in Lincoln comes first, so we understand why it happens, we just hope it doesn't impact the business too much,” said Perry.

She says sales last weekend during Girls State Basketball were better than expected.

Other businesses say the same thing and say overall, it's extremely disappointing.

"Now, here we are, we're all stuck with the merchandise we bought,” said Ballard.