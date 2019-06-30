"Haymarket in White Dinner & Dance" planned for August

The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation is presenting the 5th Annual “Haymarket in White Dinner & Dance” on Friday, August 9. This event will be located at Canopy St. behind the Lincoln Station Building.

Attendees will enjoy a night of fine food, drink and dancing. The LHDC hopes to to encourage the community to come together and celebrate Lincoln and the Haymarket.

Music will be provided by 30 Minute Hangover. The event will be emceed by KFOR and 10/11.

Tickets are $54 per person. Guests must be 21 years and over. Free Parking will be provided by WRK, LLC.

Tickets are sold individually or by purchasing a table of 10 at lincolnhaymarket.org or call Downtown Lincoln Association, 402-434-6900. No rain date scheduled. Cancellation left to the discretion of the promoter. Refunds will be issued. For more information call the Haymarket office at 402-435-7496 or like us on our Facebook page “Haymarket in White Dinner & Dance ”.