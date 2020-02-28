Health Department coordinating city preparedness for possible spread of coronavirus

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is working with community partners to address the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). No cases have been reported in Nebraska or in the region at this time. She said the public will be kept informed through three main channels:

-The latest information will be available on the City website, lincoln.ne.gov. The website includes valuable links to information from the Centers for Disease Control.

-LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.

-Beginning Monday, March 2, periodic briefings with local officials will be aired live on LNKTV, the City government access channel. The first briefing is planned for 11 a.m. Monday from the Bill Luxford Studio, first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The briefings can be viewed on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301 Kinetic channel 1005 and 1010. The briefings will also be streamed at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and available at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

“My office is working with our local Health Department to make sure that everyone in our community has the accurate and up-to-date information they need to make informed decisions for their families,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “As the lead agency in our community, the Health Department has comprehensive plans in place for these types of outbreaks. Health Department officials have been working proactively with the Lincoln Public Schools, the Chamber of Commerce, our health care community, our first responders and other agencies on plans to keep our residents safe and healthy.”

“LLCHD’s goal is to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Lancaster County by detecting any cases quickly, minimizing transmission and developing guidance to prepare communities to respond,” said Communicable Disease Supervisor, Tim Timmons.

Patricia Lopez, LLCHD Interim Health Director, said the Department has been monitoring the rapidly changing situation. She said the coronavirus is a very real public health threat, but local residents have no reason to panic. She said those who have traveled to China or been in close contact with someone who has should seek immediate medical care if they begin to feel sick with fever or cough or have difficulty breathing. They should also contact the doctor or emergency room ahead of the visit to tell them about their recent travel and symptoms.

Lopez said businesses and organizations can prepare by developing or reviewing their emergency operations plan, identifying essential business functions, determining which employees are able to work from home, planning for online rather than face-to-face meetings and considering flexible sick leave policies. She said families can prepare by planning for a room in their homes where an ill person could be kept separate from others. Individuals should have a two-week supply of essentials, such as food, water and medication.

While face masks are not recommended at this time, the LLCHD recommends the general public take the following steps to reduce the spread of any respiratory virus:

-Avoid close contact with sick people.

-While sick, stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible.

-Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

-Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

