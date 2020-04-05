Health Department issues Air Quality Advisory

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) this evening issued a health advisory for sensitive populations because of smoke from agricultural and prescribed burning.

Officials said smoke in the air is expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease.

LLCHD advises those at risk to reduce strenuous physical activity when outdoors, take plenty of breaks and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans, and have quick relief medicine readily available.

Gary Bergstrom, Air Quality Supervisor for the LLCHD, said south winds combined with widespread burning activity in the Flint Hills area of Kansas on Sunday may result in levels of smoke in the air that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, and that the smoke may linger through

the morning hours on Monday.

Bergstrom said when the tiny particles and gases in smoke are breathed into the lungs, they can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause angina (chest pain)

in some people with heart disease.