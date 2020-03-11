Health officials identify Crofton High Student as fifth Coronavirus case

A Crofton High School student is the fifth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Nebraska, according to our partners at News Channel Nebraska and Crofton Public Schools.

The student will be transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The North Central District Health Department said contact investigations have been initiated and officials are rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.

NCDHD said the student could have possibly exposed people at two games played during the girls state high school basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

Those games include the Hartington Cedar Catholic and Weeping Water match-up at Lincoln Southwest High School, as well as the Crofton and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur game at Lincoln North Star High School.

According to NCDHD, if you believe you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please stay home and away from others. If you feel you are sick enough to see a healthcare provider, please call ahead.

