Health benefits of the HPV vaccine

Before kids went back to school, the state of Nebraska requires parents to provide a student immunization record. The HPV vaccine is not required but the American Cancer Society is working to spread the word about its benefits.

According to the CDC, there are at least 6 types of cancer linked to HPV. 90 percent of these cancers are preventable by the vaccination.

Every year, 13,000 men get cancer caused by HPV, that's according to data from the CDC. 300,000 women will get cervical cancer every year that can be linked to HPV. Although there is no cure, the American Cancer Society is stressing the importance of taking preventive steps early in the form of a vaccination.

One common concern doctors hear is that by allowing your child to get vaccinated, you will encourage sexual activity. The American Cancer Society is stressing the preventive cancer benefits as the main reason to get vaccinated.

The best thing you can do is have a conversation with your doctor. They will be able to answer any questions or concerns you have.