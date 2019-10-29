Health department recommends high-dose flu shot for those 65+

Flu season can be especially dangerous for the very young and those older than 65.

(Source: KOLN).

For the older group, the health department says you should get a higher dose than the regular flu vaccine.

There is only one box of the Fluzone High Dose left at the Russ’s Market at 17th and Washington.

The health department says it's been a hard shot to come by in Lincoln.

"More and more people are hearing about it, and so there are more and more individuals 65 and older asking for the high dose vaccine, which is great,” said Lancaster County Health Department’s Tim Timmons.

The pharmacist at Russ's Market says the box just arrived on Tuesday and has enough for five shots for people 65 and older.

Tim Timmons says the high dose contains the same strain as the regular flu vaccine but is four times stronger.

"It reduces their risk of getting influenza, but if they should get it, reduces their risks of complications and also hospitalizations, which is very common in those 65 years and older,” said Timmons.

Fluzone High Dose came out in the last three years, but Timmons says there isn't a shortage.

"People may run into problems trying to find the vaccine, but if you look around, you should be able to get it,” said Timmons.

10/11 NOW called CVS Pharmacy and was told they don't have any at their stores within 20 miles.

Als,o many local pharmacies 10/11 NOW called were out of stock.

The pharmacies that did have them in stock, including Hy-Vee and some Walgreens, said the high dose is going faster than the regular flu vaccine.

It's estimated anywhere from 70-90% of seasonal flu-related deaths are among people 65 and older.

The health department does stress if you can't find the Fluzone High Dose shot, it's better to get the regular flu shot than nothing at all.