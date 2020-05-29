Health experts warning people to stay cautious before attending social events

You may start to see more social events popping up on community calendars, but health experts are saying to stay cautious.

With spring in full swing and after months of being inside and limiting social interaction, you might be feeling the itch to get out and do more things.

Health officials are telling us there are a few things to consider before attending any social event.

“The virus hasn’t gone away just because the sun is out and the temperature is high. It’s still there, and it’s still in our community,” said Dr. Adi Pour. Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says we should weigh our options after two months of no tours or social events.

Joslyn Castle decided now is the time to learn how to make things work.

“This is a little bit different than what we do. So, we’re getting into a new swing of things and figuring out how we stay connected to all these people who appreciate and want to be a part of our community,” said Sidney Gnann, with the Joslyn Castle.

Joslyn Castle’s Sidney Gnann says conversations about safety and best practices will be happening for months in the future.

