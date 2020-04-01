Ninth case of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln | Live update at 3:30 p.m.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln was reported Wednesday, bringing the community’s total to nine.

The new case is a man in his 30s. LLCHD is investigating and will have more information at a 3:30 p.m news conference. Watch it live here when it begins.

LLCHD is now monitoring 99 individuals. Lancaster County reports 386 negative tests and nine positives with 35 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and four deaths.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.