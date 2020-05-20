Health officials remind Lincoln businesses to follow guidelines when reopening

Local health officials are pushing for businesses to follow smart, social distancing guidelines as more places reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At their daily health press briefing, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said new resources have been added to the City of Lincoln's business guidance page.

They also discussed the COVID-19 risk dial and how businesses can use the resource to determine what steps need to be taken.

The risk dial and the business resources can be found here.

The number of total cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln is now at 918, including seven deaths. 131 individuals have recovered, health officials said.

As of Wednesday, 37 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, 20 of which are from Lancaster County. 12 of those, six from Lancaster County, are on ventilators.

The positivity rate for tests done in Lancaster County is currently 8.2 percent, compared to 15 percent statewide.

Lopez said there were zero new cases reported to health officials on Wednesday from the Smithfield plant in Crete.

