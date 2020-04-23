Healthcare worker battles cancer while working on the COVID-19 front lines

An Omaha woman first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998 is now battling the disease while she works in the healthcare field.

Joan Fredrickson is a medical laboratory scientist at one of Nebraska Medicine's off-campus labs. Her lab doesn't test for COVID-19 but patients are there every day for other needs. She said the unknown is unsettling.

"It's concerning that i'm going to work and that the patients coming in could be COVID positive," said Fredrickson.

Joan has cancer in her bones and in her lungs. At work she wears personal protective gear and the patients who come into the lab are asked to put on masks. Still, the risk of coming into contact with a positive case is always in the back of her mind.

"It's just very scary for the people like me that if I would get it, I probably wouldn't make it because of the cancer in my lungs," she said.

Joan also worries for other cancer patients whose immune systems are already weakened and for the people battling cancer who may have lost their jobs and insurance.

"It's a sad situation because just my one medication that I get — the injection once a month — is over $5,000 so if you have to get that every 4 weeks and you don't have insurance that would be a huge burden," Fredrickson said.

Joan said the help has to be community-wide to keep people, especially those with compromised immune systems, healthy and safe.

"We need people to stay home, to wear a mask when they go out because they could be a carrier and not know it," she said.

Joan says it's also important for people to stay positive, eat right, sleep, stay active, stay connected and be sure to laugh.