Healthcare worker in quarantine, separated from family, after COVID-19 diagnosis

From the bottom of the stairs, Jay Stoll waves at his wife and two kids.

It's the closest he can get to his family after the physical therapy assistant was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"When I got the call and they said yep, it's COVID, I said you gotta be kidding me," Stoll said.

Stoll was shocked because he hadn't been around any who was obviously sick, and he's only had one symptom, the loss of his sense of smell.

"I got out of the shower Thursday night, put on a t-shirt and some shorts and sprayed cologne on and I couldn't smell it at all, I sprayed it more, maybe five or six times total and still couldn't smell anything at all," Stoll said.

He said he asked his wife and his son if they could smell the cologne.

"My wife said 'good god, did you drown yourself in that cologne,'" Stoll said.

He said his wife also told him losing your sense of smell is a symptom of the Coronavirus, which is what prompted Stoll to call his doctor.

He was tested in a drive through test site Friday.

Stoll said the diagnosis is scary, but what's even scarier is his lack of symptoms.

"I could have just dismissed the loss of smell, like others may dismiss a sniffle, and could be walking around without knowing I was contagious, that's what's scary," Stoll said.

So while he stays at home, Stoll has a request.

"People should know if you notice any little thing, call your doctor," Stoll said. "I would have never though the loss of sense of smell was significant."