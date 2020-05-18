Healthcare workers in Lincoln continue tracking COVID-19 virus to prepare for potential spike

On Monday, Bryan Health officials shared that they're continuing to track COVID-19 to make sure they're prepared if cases spike.

Leaders with the hospital system say they're also monitoring ICU bed usage and not doing any large-scale elective cases during this pandemic.

Though, at this point leaders say they're confident the hospital system is in a comfortable place when it comes to staffing and supplies.

"We're not seeing that really big up tick in or surge happening overnight and that's a really good thing and that's due to people social distancing, isolating themselves, wearing masks, those are all paying off," said John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

Some of the precautions employees continue taking at Bryan Health include having their temperature checked while coming into work, as well as wearing masks.

Visitor restrictions are still in place, however there are some exceptions with pediatric, birthing and end-of-life cases.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 7,354 people have been tested, of those 996 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 135 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 28 COVID-19 patients, with eight patients pending results.

Bryan Health officials said 11 of those patients are on ventilators, 11 patients are in the ICU, five are in the Progressive Care Unit, and 12 are in the General Care Unit.

Over the weekend, Bryan Health received 1,386 COVID-19 test results back from their lab, of those 188 tests were positive for the virus.

Drive Thru: 12.7 percent positive rate

Hospital: 12.7 percent positive rate

Urgent Care: 11.2 percent positive rate

Mobile facilities: 26.9 percent positive rate

Overall: 13.8 percent positive rate

Leaders say the mobile testing facilities have been deployed four times in Crete where there was an outbreak and that's why there's higher ratio.

Physicians stress the continued use of face coverings and masks as businesses reopen, adding masks are our first line of defense from COVID-19.

Mobile COVID-19 testing clinics

Bryan Health officials are planning mobile COVID-19 testing clinics this week for community-wide testing. A date, time and location has not been determined just yet.