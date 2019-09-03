Hearing for Maurice Washington continued until mid-October

Husker running back Maurice Washington's hearing scheduled for Tuesday in California has been continued to mid-October.

The "preliminary examination setting" was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but will now take place on October 17.

A spokesperson for County of Santa Clara did not have additional information as to why the hearing was continued.

The purpose of the hearing was to determine if there's enough evidence to proceed in the case.

Washington is facing charges under California’s revenge porn law, as well as possession of child pornography. He is accused of keeping and sending a video of his ex-girlfriend’s reported sexual assault to her, along with the message “remember this hoe”. The video was taken while the victim was a minor.