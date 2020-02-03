Heartland Flood hero's wife to attend State of the Union as Sasse's guest

One of the attendees at Tuesday's State of the Union will be the wife of a Nebraska man who lost his life trying to save others during the March 2019 flood.

Columbus farmer James Wilke was asked to help rescue people in the rising floodwaters. He was out on a bridge

when it collapsed, killing him.

Monday, Senator Ben Sasse announced Jame's wife Rachel will be his guest at the address.

“Rachel and her husband, James, are Nebraska strong," Sasse said. "This family shows Americans what it means to love your neighbor. James was selfless, hardworking, and our whole state stands behind Rachel and all of the other flood victims as we continue the long process of recovery. Nebraskans have a lot of grit and integrity - that's why we can count on each other when we need it most. I'm honored to welcome Rachel to the State of the Union.”

President Donald Trump will deliver his final State of the Union Address of his current four-year term to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.