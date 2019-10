One person is dead after a driver crashed through a Chick-Fil-A at 27th and Pine Lake Road.

According to Lincoln Police, around 1:10 p.m., officers were called to the area on reports of a vehicle driving through the building and a shooting.

Police said the person who drove through the Chick-Fil-A is deceased and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

LPD released no additional details.