Heavy rains add to high-water threats in the Omaha metro

Heavy rains across the Omaha metro Thursday morning added to the ongoing flooding threat as the Missouri River continued to swell.

Area roadways are at risk as the waters continue to rise. Use caution in your travels.

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for Douglas, Sarpy, Pottawattamie, Saunders, Mills County until Sep 19 11:00 a.m.

Our sister station WOWT 6 News confirmed flooding around 8th and Riverfront Drive as lightning strikes punctuated the morning storm. Around 6 a.m. the National Weather Service tweeted there were more than 100 cloud to ground lighting strikes within a five minute period.

A 6 News crew at the I-80 and I-680 interchage found that the northbound exit toward Honey Creek was closed shortly before 6 a.m. due to high water. A nearby field was fully flooded with the water continuing to rise.

In addition to travel troubles, the Omaha Public Power District reported more than 2,700 power outages in Douglas County Thursday morning. That was reduced to approximately 1,000 by 7:30 but another 552 had been reported in Washington County along with other, spotty outages. Be careful of possible traffic signal outages in your travels.

In Iowa, MidAmerican Energy also reported more than 2,700 outages around 7:00 a.m. with most of those, 2,400, in Waterloo and more than 300 in Council Bluffs. By 7:45, the Council Bluffs outages had risen to approximately 800 while the Waterloo outages had been cut in half.