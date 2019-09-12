Heavy rains close roads in north-Central Nebraska

Two days of heavy rains have made roads impassable in north-central Nebraska.

Brown County officials are saying that all county roads are closed Thursday morning. Reports out of the Ainsworth area say that over seven inches of rain fell in the last 48 hours. Highway officials say that's created washed out roads countywide.

County officials say they don't have enough road blocks for every highway in the county, but they say none of the county roads are safe for travel because of the standing water.

A number of roads in Rock County are also closed because of the recent heavy rains. Standing water also made travel difficult in portions of Holt County as well.