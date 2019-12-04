Hebron shooting suspect to be sentenced in February after taking plea

A southeast Nebraska man pleaded no contest Tuesday to two out of six charges he faces stemming from a shooting incident in Hebron last October.

Michael Lewis, 22, entered the plea in Thayer County District Court Tuesday. The court accepted Lewis’s plea to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. He faces 1-50 years in prison on the first plea and 0-3 years on the second.

This comes after Lewis pleaded not guilty to all charges back on May 29. Lewis was charged with three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and three counts of terroristic threats on May 7. Four of those charges were dropped Tuesday.

Lewis could also be fined $10,000 and be subject to restitution. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 4, 2020 at 10:15 a.m.

Lewis was charged in an incident that took place during a party at Cody Fitzgerald’s residence in Davenport Oct. 26-27, 2018. After a verbal exchange, Lewis and Cody Krula left the scene with Krula vowing to return and kick everybody’s “expletive," according to a report.

Upon their return, Lewis exited the truck, fired three shots and then pointed his firearm at others.

Thayer County deputies were called to the scene at about 1:31 a.m., but Lewis and Krula left. Deputies concluded that they would continue the investigation and obtain arrest warrants later, if necessary, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit served on Lewis the following day.

Following the incident, at about 3:24 a.m., Lewis called Thayer County dispatch and reported he had caught two people breaking into his Hebron residence, and he had shot them with a 9mm pistol. Brothers Remington and Reuben Elting had gone to Lewis’s residence, and deputies saw them with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Both were transported to Thayer County Health Services, where Remington Elting, 28, was pronounced deceased. Reuben Elting, 33, was transported to BryanLGH West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Lewis was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the shooting of Reuben Elting. He was not charged in Remington Elting’s shooting. Charges in Reuben Elting's shooting were eventually dismissed.

Throughout the proceedings, Lewis has stayed out on bond, working construction.