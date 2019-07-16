Helicopter crashes just outside Council Bluffs airport

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. -- A helicopter has been reported to have crashed just south of the Council Bluffs Airport near 230th and HWY 92.

Council Bluffs Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriffs are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more details are released.

 