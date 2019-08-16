WATCH LIVE: OPD helicopter down at Blair Airport; no injuries

An Omaha Police Department helicopter crashed at the Blair Airport Friday morning. No injuries are reported.

Word of the incident came out around 10 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed the helicopter down and the injury status.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. Authorities are investigating.

We'll have additional information as it becomes available.

On April 16th, OPD's Able 1 helicopter was damaged in an incident that began with the partial loss of engine power shortly after takeoff.

The helicopter had just left base location at the Omaha North Airport, climbed to approximately 200 to 250 feet when the problem surfaced. The helicopter was put down in a field.

Friday's incident follows the crash of a crop-dusting helicopter near the Blair airport on July 27th. That helicopter went down in a field near County Roads 33 and 38. The pilot was air-lifted to the hospital for treatment but he was conscious, complaining of back pain and said to be otherwise in good condition.

