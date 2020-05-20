Help the Lincoln Children's Zoo name its kangaroo joey

Right now, you have the chance to help decide the name of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s newest baby.

President John Chapo said this spring they have three new babies at the zoo and they need your help choosing a name for their tree kangaroo joey. You’ll be able to vote for one of three names picked out by zookeepers.

They’re all significant to the conservation area in Papua New Guinea, where the Matschie’s Tree Kangaroos are native.

The names are Som, Keweng, and Palgik.

“It’s a lot of fun to have all of the new additions you know, zookeepers love what they do because of the new babies and we’re really excited for when the zoo opens again and everyone can see the new babies, because who knows, we may have more babies on the way," said Chapo.

On Tuesday, two people won an auction to name the zoo’s two other new babies, a Colobus Monkey, and an armadillo.

To vote, click here.