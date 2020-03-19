Helping kids during challenging times due to COVID-19

As people continue to take precautions amid the spread of COVID-19, it can create a lot of stress and worry for adults but may be overlooking how this also affects children.

With many schools now closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, you may be trying to find a level of consistency and normalcy for your children at home. (SOURCE: KOLN)

It's important to note that both adults and children undergo stress, but in a situation like this where children's routines have changed and they continuously hear about COVID-19, a Nebraska child psychiatrist says children will show signs of anxiety and stress in different ways than adults.

Psychiatrists say in a time like this, younger kids may become more clingy and may crave more attention from their parents.

They say you should also pay attention to their development. During stressful times, children may slide back in making milestones. Some may turn to acting out through temper tantrums.

When it comes to teenagers, they may become more irritable and may isolate themselves more often.

Dr. Ryan Edwards is a psychiatrist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and he says, "It's important to see and notice those signs of stress and anxiety in your children as potentially, normal considering the circumstances of this pandemic."

Doctors say if these signs continue longer than two to four weeks, you may want to consider seeking professional help for your children.

Doctors suggest being completely honest with your children. They recommend dedicating time to listen to their concerns and offer any help. You can reassure them that you'll do all you can as a parent to keep them safe, which may end up lessening their fears and concerns.

This situation is something many parents have never dealt with before. How do you ensure children stay on track with school and are entertained all while being stuck at home?

Dr. Edwards explains how you can use this time with your kids in a positive way.

Now that kids are spending their time in the house, rather than at school, doing more family activities can help them minimize their stress, especially during times such as these. Dr. Edwards says keeping your kids engaged is also critical. It's important to make sure you're structuring your kids' days as similar to their normal routines as much as possible.

"For instance, if kids are used to waking up at 7:30 a.m. to go to school, keep that structure. Keep that schedule. Try to fill their day with what would have normally been a school day," says Dr. Edwards.

Filling their days with educational activities is also a good idea, but ensuring they know when there's a time to take a break is key.

Dr. Edward says keeping them involved and focused on family time helps reassure them of your support.

When it comes to media consumption, doctors say having balance is critical. Dr. Edwards says it's also important to answer any questions or concerns your children may have about COVID-19.