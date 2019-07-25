Helping kids through traumatic events

Wednesday’s murder investigation has turned 6 kids' lives upside down as they were home during the incident.

All of them are between 6 and 16 years old.

The Child Advocacy Center is one of the first steps for kids in traumatic situations.

The CAC serves nearly 1,200 kids yearly, and new kids are coming to them every day.

They can't speak to individual cases, but they explained what their typical protocol is when a new case comes to them.

"You’re in go mode. You have to get your game face on," said Lynn Ayers Child Advocacy Center Executive Director.

Lynn Ayers has been working in child abuse for 40 years.

She says no case is ever the same.

"Every situation is unique and just trying to listen and figure out what they're needing right here right now," said Ayers.

The CAC conducts forensic interviews and medical exams all under one roof, and works closely with LPD.

“They take the lead. It’s their criminal investigation. We’re a resource to them. We’re working as a team trying to figure out what does this child need and how are we going to meet those needs,” said Ayers.

The center serves anyone that is 18 and younger.

Ayers says it's important to simply be available for the kids after a traumatic event.

"They are processing so much, so they just need somebody to be present with them," said Ayers.

Even though a case may officially be closed Ayers say they never really are.

"Knowing that you have that one key person in your life that you can go back to it matters, and so we're always going to be there and we'll always be available," said Ayers.

The CAC also wants to stress to the Lincoln community that there are many kids living in violent situations, so if you see or hear something to please speak up.

