Hemp planting will begin soon by select farmers. 10 Nebraska applicants were given a state license, after the legalization of industrial hemp.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the growing and harvest of industrial hemp, but only 10 farms have been given a license so far.

The Ho-Chunk Farm of the Winnebago Tribe was one of the 10. That farm is located on the tribe's reservation. They plan to start planting soon, but will only plant 5.5 acres this summer on their first run.