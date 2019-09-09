Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Announces Birth of Two Snow Leopard Cubs

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of two Snow leopard cubs, one female and one male on Monday. The cubs were born on May 22.

Mom and cubs are not currently available for viewing. We hope to have them available to the public in the near future. At one month old, both cubs weighed just over 5 pounds. The cubs do not have names at this time. They will be named at the Zoo’s biennial fundraiser, Zoofari, on September 13.

The cubs’ parents are Rosemary and Pasha. Rosemary is 5 years old, weighs approximately 78 pounds, and has lived at the Zoo since 2015. Pasha is 10 years old, weighs approximately 106 pounds, and arrived at the Zoo in 2012. Dad can currently be seen by guests in the Asian Highlands exhibit. This pair also had a cub named Victoria in 2017. Victoria went to live at the Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek, Michigan, earlier this month.

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. There are only an estimated 2,700 - 3,300 Snow leopards left in the world. The main threats facing Snow leopards include loss of habitat, retaliatory killing from predation on livestock and illegal trade in furs, bones and other body parts.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is a dedicated member of the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program that works to maintain a genetically stable assurance population of Snow leopards in zoos. Research conducted by the Zoo’s nutrition and reproductive physiology departments has provided valuable information to the Snow Leopard SSP that is helping to improve the care and management of these amazing cats around the world.

In addition to efforts taking place on Zoo grounds, Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium supports the Snow Leopard Trust, an organization working out in the field within Snow leopard habitat. Snow Leopard Trust focuses primarily on community education directed toward improving the relationships between herders and big cats by creating incentives for the community to protect Snow leopards and their ecosystem. To learn more about Snow Leopard Trust’s mission, visit www.snowleopard.org.