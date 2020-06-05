Here's how to report and dispose tree debris in Lincoln

Following storms Thursday and Friday morning, the City of Lincoln reminds residents how to report downed trees:

For trees blocking City streets or sidewalks, contact the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) non-emergency number, 402-441-6000 instead of 911. LPD is keeping a list of areas and reporting those to the Community Forestry crews.

For other damage to other public trees between the curb and sidewalk, contact the City Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847, ext. 0. Voice mail is available at this number, and residents are encouraged to provide their name, address, phone number and the nature of the problem. Residents can also report damage to street trees at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.

Residents are also advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. These can cause injury or damage when they fall. Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to one of these locations:

The City Transfer Station, 5101 N. 48th St. Hours are 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 6:45 a.m. to noon Sundays. Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, click here.

Hofeling Enterprises, 2200 S. Folsom Court. The disposal fee for a pick-up is $10. Hofeling Enterprises is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hofeling Enterprises will also be open on Saturday, June 6 from 8 am to 5 pm to dispose of tree debris.