Here's what you need to know about Phase 3 re-opening in effect today

Eighty-nine counties moved to Phase 3 June 22. Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota moved to Phase 2.

Bars, restaurants and gentleman's clubs are able to open at 100 percent capacity. Games will be allowed but individuals will have to be seated unless playing games or ordering. Eight people can sit at a table. Salad bars and buffets are still prohibited

Childcare facilities will have their limits changed. Infants to 3-year-olds will be limited to 15 children per space. Three-year-olds will be limited to 20 children per space. Four to 5-year-olds will be limited to 24 children per space. Finally, school-aged children will be limited to 30 children per space. All other state provisions, statues, and regulations still apply.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 percent rated capacity, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent capacity. Neither gatherings are to exceed 10,000 individuals. Groups should be limited to eight people and those groups should be six feet apart.

Fan attendance for youth and school games will change to the same limits as gatherings. Individuals are no longer limited to household members only. Contact team sports may begin practices and games on July 1.

Parades, carnivals, midways, dances and beer gardens will remain prohibited. Dancing at these events will not be allowed, unless they dance at their tables. Dance recitals will be allowed, though must follow protocols for gatherings.

Plans for reopening to new capacity limits must be submitted to local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor venues which hold 500 or more individuals. This is expanded to 1,000 or more individuals in counties with populations over 500,000.

Weddings and funerals must keep guests to tables of eight. Buffets or salad bars are still prohibited. Dancing is allowed at weddings. The Governor said it's easier to contract trace at weddings because there is usually a guest list.

Gyms, fitness centers, health clubs and spas will be limited to 75 percent occupancy.

