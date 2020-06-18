Here's what's happening in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here's some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

Roller staking at the Ice Box

Roller Skating is BACK at the Ice Box! Beat the heat and lace up your roller skates and show off your skills. This is a great

way to spend time with friends and family. Join in on the fun!

Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $5

More info: HERE.

Saturdays at Prairie Pines

Prairie Pines is a diverse 145-acres of wildlife habitat and it’s a great way to explore the great outdoors! Enjoy the simplicity of nature on the miles of trails, with a picnic in the arboretum or conquering the kid’s nature ninja course.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE.

Lied Center's Music on the Move

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has partnered with Red Rebel Media to bring you Music on the Move! This mobile summer concert series is bringing the music to you on a bicycle-powered stage. They will be traveling to a new Lincoln neighborhood each Saturday through July 25. They are inviting you to dance on your balcony, porch or front yard while local artists perform live. This week they will be traveling to the Eastridge neighborhood with Angie Kriz & Polka Toons.

Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.

More info: HERE.

Spring Parade of Homes

This is your chance to get out of your house and explore some new ones! Every spring, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes the Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great

opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders, from June 21 through June 28. Please visit their website for the 2020 online guidebook.

Mon-Fri from 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE.

Pups & Pints at the Railyard

Calling all dog lovers! Bring your furry friends to The Railyard this Sunday and every Sunday through August 30. There, you can enjoy food and drink specials from Railyard restaurants, listen to live music and have some fun in the sun with your best pal. Remember, they will be practicing social distancing.

Sundays from 4-8 p.m.

More info: HERE.